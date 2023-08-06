Lifestyle

What's on this week?

Our pick of some of the country's biggest events for the week of August 7

06 August 2023 - 00:01
Sanet Oberholzer Lifestyle writer
The annual Totalsports Women’s Race is back, taking place in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban this year.
Image: Tobias Ginsberg

WHAT: Totalsports Women’s Race

WHERE: Grand Parade, Cape Town; Mark’s Park, Johannesburg; Kings Park Athletics Track, Durban

WHEN: August 9, 8am

About 20,000 runners will paint the streets of Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban pink as they participate in what’s come to be South Africa’s largest Women’s Day celebration in support of the PinkDrive. Whether you run or walk it, choose the 5km or 10km, celebrate the women in your life. No children under 14. For more information on registration and race pack collection, visit the website. 

Entry fees start from R110 and include a race T-shirt. Tickets through Webtickets

Dance, celebrate and shine at a Woman's Day Secret Sunrise event.
Image: Supplied

WHAT: Secret Sunrise Women’s Day events

WHERE: The Maslow, Sandton; Sugar Rush Park, Ballito

WHEN: August 9, 6.30am, 9am-10am; 6.30am

If you prefer to spend Women’s Day taking things a little slower but still soaking up the sun, pop to your nearest Secret Sunrise event and start your day on a happy note. In Joburg, The Maslow invites you to “dance, celebrate and shine” as you're guided by a facilitator on a journey of mindfulness, improvisation, movement and dance. In KwaZulu-Natal, combine Secret Sunrise with the soothing practice of yoga in Sugar Rush Park for a special Women’s Day edition. Bring your yoga mat and get ready to move as you kick-start your Women’s Day.

Tickets for the Secret Sunrise Women's Day Dance at the Maslow cost R123 for children under 12 and R150 for adults through Quicket. The Secret Sunrise Women’s Day Yoga at Sugar Rush Park costs R100 through Quicket

The steam locomotive 3638 at Kruger Station, Skukuza in Kruger National Park.
Image: Supplied/Kyle Lewin

WHAT: Food and Wine in the Wild

WHERE: Kruger Station, Skukuza, Kruger National Park

WHEN: August 7-9, 3pm-6.30pm

Combining delicious South African wines with tasty treats, history and a touch of modernity in the heart of the wilderness, this is a wine event like no other. Sip on varietals from the likes of Tokara, Rust en Vrede, Anthonij Rupert and Holden Manz and walk through the No 3638 steam locomotive which was the last to travel through Kruger National Park. Make a day of it and book a three-course dinner on August 8 at 6pm in the historic and beautifully refurbished Carriage No 7. Space is limited and booking essential.

Tickets cost R95 and include wine tastings, a small plate of food (additional plates cost R35) and a tasting glass. Phone 013-591-6000 or e-mail info@krugerstation.com. Tickets will also be available at the door.

The pipes, the pipes - enjoy the annual full-scale Highland Gathering at Fort Nottingham in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.
Image: Supplied

WHAT: Fort Nottingham Highland Gathering

WHERE: Fort Nottingham, Midlands

WHEN: August 9, 8.30am-4.30pm

If you’d rather spend your Women’s Day watching strong men and women throwing heavy objects, join the annual Highland Gathering at Fort Nottingham for a taste of all things Scots to be enjoyed by the whole family. Beyond the Highland athletics, there will also be Celtic dancing, bag pipes, dancing dogs, a medieval fight club, a village market, vintage cars and food and drink beyond the obligatory haggis and whisky.

Tickets from R70 through Quicket

Marin Alsop conducting the Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra.
Image: Supplied

WHAT: Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra 2023 National Tour

WHERE: Linder Auditorium, Johannesburg; Cape Town City Hall; Feather Market Centre, Gqeberha

WHEN: August 10, 7.30pm; August 12, 7.30pm; August 14, 6.30pm

After a sold-out inaugural three-city tour in December 2022, the Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra is back for a second national tour this Women’s Month. The orchestra will again be conducted by Marin Alsop, with performances by soloist Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha in the operatic first half of the programme, followed by Mahler’s Symphony No 5. To add to the celebration of women in music, leading South African violinist Sarah Oates will lead the orchestra on the tour.

Tickets from R150 through Quicket

Join Mpho 'Popps' Modikoane for a laugh or two.
Image: Instagram

WHAT: Mpho Popps Comedy Special

WHERE: Homecoming Centre, Star Theatre, Cape Town

WHEN: August 11-12, 7pm-9pm

For a round of laughs, join comedian, actor and businessman Mpho “Popps” Modikoane on stage as he hosts a number of his funny friends for a two-hour comedy special.

Tickets cost R300 through Quicket

The cast of 'Karoo Moose' at the 2017 Hilton Arts Festival.
Image: Oscar O'Ryan

WHAT: Hilton Arts Festival

WHERE: Hilton College, Hilton

WHEN: August 11-13, different event times

Pop through to the largest arts festival in KwaZulu-Natal this week as the Hilton Arts Festival kicks off. In its 31st year, festivities are taking place a little earlier than usual outside its yearly September slot in the hopes that it will offer good weather. The festival will offer plenty of performances on the drama front, but also promises art exhibitions, art workshops, crafts, live music, good food, a beer tent, street theatre, a classic car collection and activities to children's entertainment. For the full programme, visit the website

Tickets for individual performances from R50 through Webtickets

Cape Town City Ballet presents Maina Gielgud’s ‘Don Quixote’.
Image: Supplied

WHAT: Don Quixote

WHERE: Artscape Opera House, Cape Town

WHEN: August 12-September 2, different performance times

Featuring select performances by the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, Cape Town City Ballet invites grandparents, adults and children to Maina Gielgud’s production of the fun and comedic ballet Don Quixote. It depicts “the trials and tribulations of Kitri and Basilio’s love affair, and the Don’s search for his Dulcinea among the tutu clad Dryads”.

Tickets from R145 through Computicket

