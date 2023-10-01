Turning convention on its head
Poets from around the world take part in this year's Poetry Africa festival, which makes its first foray into the Free State, writes Kgomotso Moncho-Maripane
01 October 2023 - 01:00
The expansion of the Poetry Africa festival into cities outside its Durban base is an exciting development. Last year the Centre for Creative Arts at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, which produces the festival, partnered with University of Johannesburg (UJ) Arts and Culture to present a Johannesburg leg of Poetry Africa. The 27th edition this year returns to Joburg, while also making a turn in Bloemfontein. The development makes a lot of sense...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.