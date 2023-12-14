SPOTLIGHT | Nicolas Cage darkens dreams; music festival highlights; Sandton City theatre for the family
'Dream Scenario' puts a mild-mannered man into millions of strangers' dreams in this dark comedy; 'Hey Neighbour' gathers musicians of all stripes for a three-day blast; and 'Momo's Magical Adventure' delights the whole family
Spotlight is our entertainment bite-sized snapshot featuring new entertainment releases in SA, exclusive film trailers and much more. New episodes are out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and on YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.
Watch all episodes
Click here to find previous episodes of Spotlight with all the movie news you need and follow Spotlight on Facebook for all the latest news and giveaways
This week’s Spotlight episode has a look at music adventures, family theatre and Nicolas Cage in a big-screen dark comedy.
In what may be one of Cage’s best performances, (he has been nominated for a Golden Globe award for best performance by a male actor in a musical/comedy), Dream Scenario centres on family man Paul Matthews. The biology professor’s life is upended when millions of people around the world start seeing him in their dreams as a dispassionate observer to the unfolding events. But when these appearances take an unpleasant turn, Paul is forced to cope as fame turns to infamy in the real world.
Hailed as a bold statement about the experience of fame, Swedish director Kristoffer Borgli’s style creates mind game for audiences, leaving them guessing whether the scene is real or imagined in this riveting dark fantasy.
Spotlight looks back at one of this year’s biggest three-day music festivals, Hey Neighbour, which made its debut on African soil this year (December 8-10 at Legends Adventure Farm, Pretoria). It featured a packed schedule and saw diverse groups connecting through their love of music and culture.
With performances from hip-hop king Kendrick Lamar, sweet sounds from Khalid and electrifying performances from The Chainsmokers and Swedish House Mafia, the festival also featured SA’s rising star, Tyla. Pencil this unforgettable festival in on your social calendar for 2024. Register now at: https://heyneighbour.co.za/.
At Sandton City this festive season is a live show set to delight the whole family through song and dance, with a story of joy and generosity. In Momo's Magical Adventure, meet 8-year-old Momo with his plush meerkat Mack, Sandi the Gingerbread Man and Busi the Butterfly. Sandton City has pulled out all the stops with this theatre production. Performed in a beautifully bespoke festive tent in the Centre Court, the show runs till January 7, with four live performances per day. Get your tickets at sandtoncity.com.
For full interviews, breaking news, trailers and clips, visit our Spotlight Facebook page. See you at the movies!
Presenter Collette Prince is styled and dressed by Claris by Gerrit Pienaar when attending premieres and special events.
Facebook @Claris by Gerrit Pienaar/Instagram: gerritpienaardesigns.