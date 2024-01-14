A-Listers

Six luminescent luminaries you need to get to know in 2024

Since its inception in 2018, this annual list has become the roll call of a rare social breed of individuals who are not only peaking in their chosen careers, but who are charming, charismatic and often stylish without looking like fashion plates

Take a former medical doctor who has gone from selling handbags for pocket money to leading a group in mining, energy and health care with a combined turnover of more than R20bn, and an amapiano star who has overtaken Miriam Makeba to become the highest charting solo African woman artist in history...