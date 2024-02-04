Humour

Every black household has a drawer full of Checkers bags

If you go through the houses of Beyoncé and Jigga, Oprah and Stedman, or even Cyril (next to the $20m couch), they'll have one thing in common

Black people are the most environmentally friendly humans on planet Earth. And I’m talking about all black people of African descent across the entire spectrum of the African diaspora. Yes, that includes Cubans. Pop quiz: what does every black household in the world have, regardless of economic status, class, nation, religion or creed (whatever creed is because that confuses the hell out of me)? Music? That’s a good guess...