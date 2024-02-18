A-Listers
The art at Cape Town Art Fair was impeccable and the company was even better
A fabulous time at the Cape Town Art Fair and the people were even greater
18 February 2024 - 00:00
Came for the art (loads of it, fashioned from wooden pegs, blue dice and ceramics to canvas and photographic paper) and stayed for the company (think: a glam blast from the past, a fabulously chic collector set to give Shanghai a taste of African contemporary pics and a sculptor exploring “the very subtle violences” we often exchange with each other)...
