Hits and misses from motoring’s month of love
If there is a shoot-and-miss award for this year’s Valentine’s gestures, Nissan South Africa may take it.
The Japanese firm sent out an eyebrow-raising release about how its Navara double cab is the perfect tool to help lovers reconnect.
It’s what the trendy set would call “reaching”. Zero news value — no enhancements to the vehicle — but the supplied image of a happy couple makes a fun point about the bakkie’s picnic suitability.
“Throughout the month of love, we are excited about couples exploring the Navara’s versatility, durability and comfort,” the company said. Make of that what you will.
Those whose glands are stimulated by the pleasures of patinated classics did not want to miss the George Old Car Show this month.
The most impressive spectacle at the event, according to the organisers, was the presence of not one, not even two, but eight Mercedes-Benz 300 SL specimens. Nobody needs an introduction to these iconic machines — or the stratospheric prices they command.
On the test-car front, we had three very distinctive steeds pass through our basement. First up, the rare Audi S8.
Not quite as popular in our market as the BMW 7-Series and Mercedes-Benz S-Class, the high-performance flagship of the A8 range is a smooth operator.
Its calling card is a stonking V8 engine serving up 420kW and 800Nm, enabling a 0-100km/h sprint time of 3.8 seconds. A luxuriant, leather-lined interior, air suspension and four-wheel steering rounds off the package. Yours for R2,841,800.
Compared with a sum like that, the new Ford Puma — with prices starting at R569,900 and topping out at R613,900 — may seem a bargain. But the blue-oval brand seems to have priced its cat loftier than its segment rivals. That includes the polished Volkswagen Taigo, kicking off at R482,100.
The Puma has a punchy 1.0-litre motor on its side, plus glamorous looks that might lead you to believe you are driving something more exotic. But those who make their decisions from more logical viewpoints will struggle to see the value.
You could not say the same for the Subaru Forester Sport, which comes in at R713,000. The 2.5-litre sports-utility vehicle makes a strong case for itself as sturdy, dynamic family transportation. Factoring in the all-wheel drive, commodious 520l boot and lengthy standard features list, the Subaru is a compelling choice in the crowded C segment.
At the beginning of February, the South African Guild of Mobility Journalists announced its finalists for the 2024 Car of the Year competition, which is sponsored by Old Mutual Insure.
Testing takes place in March. Being on the jury planning committee, let me tell you, the process is gruelling.
There are 18 vehicles competing for the jury’s affections, across eight categories. In Budget & Compact, the Suzuki Fronx and Citroën C3 battle it out.
The Compact Family segment sees the Omoda C5, Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser duelling. Two very different rivals — the BMW X1 and GWM Ora 03 — face off in the Family arena. The Mercedes-Benz GLC and Lexus NX will fight for the crown in the Premium class.
For Luxury honours, the BMW 7-Series and Mercedes-Benz EQS make it a classic German showdown.
There is one contender in the 4x4 Double Cab segment, which is the Volkswagen Amarok. It will not win by default, as the scoring will need to be within a certain percentage for it to take the prize.
The Mahindra Scorpio-N will need to fend off the Lexus RX in the Adventure SUV category.
And lastly, in the Performance category, we have the Toyota Corolla GR, BMW M2, Honda Civic Type R and Ford Ranger Raptor.
Read our full road tests of the vehicles above on the TimesLIVE Motoring website.