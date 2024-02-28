Hits and misses from motoring’s month of love

If there is a shoot-and-miss award for this year’s Valentine’s gestures, Nissan South Africa may take it.

The Japanese firm sent out an eyebrow-raising release about how its Navara double cab is the perfect tool to help lovers reconnect.

It’s what the trendy set would call “reaching”. Zero news value — no enhancements to the vehicle — but the supplied image of a happy couple makes a fun point about the bakkie’s picnic suitability.

“Throughout the month of love, we are excited about couples exploring the Navara’s versatility, durability and comfort,” the company said. Make of that what you will.

Those whose glands are stimulated by the pleasures of patinated classics did not want to miss the George Old Car Show this month.

The most impressive spectacle at the event, according to the organisers, was the presence of not one, not even two, but eight Mercedes-Benz 300 SL specimens. Nobody needs an introduction to these iconic machines — or the stratospheric prices they command.

On the test-car front, we had three very distinctive steeds pass through our basement. First up, the rare Audi S8.

Not quite as popular in our market as the BMW 7-Series and Mercedes-Benz S-Class, the high-performance flagship of the A8 range is a smooth operator.