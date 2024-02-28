REVIEW | BMW iX5 Hydrogen is a green gas-guzzler

Is driving a hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicle, and therefore sitting above a pressurised gas tank, a cause for anxiety?

Well, it’s not all that different from an internal combustion engine car because just metres away from the passenger cell sits a ferociously hot block in which a series of controlled explosions happen within cylindrical chambers.

It’s true that, unless you’re happy to hustle your vehicle along Flintstones-style, you’ll need to rely on some form of heat-generating propulsion that whizzes, hisses or vrooms.

The left-hand drive BMW iX5 Hydrogen trial car we’re about to nose around Midrand in meets all the safety standards required by any modern production-series BMW. This assurance comes from Dr Jürgen Guldner, general programme manager for hydrogen technology at the German manufacturer.

He flew into Mzansi as part of a global roadshow promoting the technology, presented in a format that seems just about showroom-ready, in the form of this special iX5 trial model. There are 100 units of the model in global circulation, all for demonstration purposes. But real, paying consumers will not be able sign up for the vehicle just yet.