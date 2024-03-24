One man's meat could be another man's Kelly Clarkson
When I hear James Blunt yelping in agony 'You're Beautiful' 33 times in a row like his wrinkly bits are caught in his zipper, I question humanity's aversion to impaling folks, says writer
“If music be the food of love, play on.” This is according to Orsino, in Twelfth Night. If you're prone to splitting hairs, you'll point out that it was actually Shakespeare who put these words in the Duke of Illyria's mouth. In any case, few people would dispute this sentiment. ..
