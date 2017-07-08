Fashion & Beauty

Why homegrown luxury is worth the price

Time, craftsmanship and uniqueness make luxury fashion an investment, say local designers

09 July 2017 - 00:00 By Ntombenhle Shezi

Time, craftsmanship and uniqueness make luxury fashion an investment, say local designers

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers but, for a limited time, is free to read on our newly relaunched website.

To access the article, you only need to register – it’s quick and free. Already registered? Simply sign in below.

If you’ve already registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.

Note: Login details from the former TimesLIVE/Sunday Times website are no longer valid. Please register again.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Sex Talk: What's the most enjoyable sex position for an overweight couple? Lifestyle
  2. No fancy dress! What NOT to wear to the Durban July Fashion & Beauty
  3. Sex tapes to skin lightening: Toke Makinwa's tell-all memoir Lifestyle
  4. Sex Talk: What meds will help me last longer in bed? Health & Sex
  5. The best bars to chow down in Braam Food

Latest Videos

Spider-Man: Homecoming - Trailer 3
Churchill Trailer #1 (2017) | Movieclips Trailers

Related articles

  1. Outfit inspiration: 8 street-style looks with spicy SA flavour Fashion & Beauty
  2. 6 vintage clothing stores every Joburg fashionista should know about Fashion & Beauty
  3. In Africa’s new fashion capital, Lagos, ‘trad is swag’ Fashion & Beauty