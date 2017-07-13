The evolution of the Basotho blanket

If there's one realm where the politics of cultural appropriation can be tested or contested, it must be fashion. Traditionally, designers have raided world history, dress and cultures in search of inspiration. In fact, the further a designer's eye roams from their home territory and the present day, the better - fashion has been rooted in providing an escape and trying on alternative identities and lifestyles.

As awareness around the morality of this, or the cost of this culture to those from marginalised or prejudiced communities has grown, people have become critical of designs and fashion garments created by privileged individuals that riff on those that have been historically exploited.

Louis Vuitton's designs for their recent 2017 menswear collection have angered some South Africans as they feature designs that take inspiration from the Basotho blanket. It's a confusion of African styles manifesting not only in wraps with stereotypical Ndebele zigzag patterns but also in shirts made from patterned fabrics that echo Basotho blanket motifs. A clichéd giraffe image even makes an appearance. Is it a case of appropriation or of misappropriation?

Designer Marianne Fassler believes the collection pays homage to the Basotho nation.

"I marvelled at the sophisticated way they paid tribute to the Basotho blanket imagery. But I've also seen the mountain of uninformed cultural appropriation bile spewed on Facebook. This is often fanned by a blinkered vision on who owns what."

The origins of the blankets are complex.

According to online sources, the Basotho Heritage Blanket is said to have come into being after King Moshoeshoe of Lesotho Kingdom was introduced to blankets by missionaries. Apparently, he preferred them to animal skins.