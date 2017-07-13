Tlale's reality show puts interns to the test to see if they are cut out for fashion

Although the young students must weather strong criticism of their creations and techniques, the show is committed to nurturing and developing the country's budding talent, giving them an opportunity to hone their skills and put South Africa on the fashion map.

Tlale said that the interns would be assisted and mentored long after the grand finale, which will be aired live in a spectacular two-hour special in October, when the winner will be announced.

''It's not like you can give birth to a child and just let them die," he said in his characteristically dramatic style.

''No, you don't win the prize money from this show to build a house. You win so that you can build a successful brand."

The show will give contestants an opportunity to gain first-hand experience in working with lots of celebrated designers, not just Tlale, and with stylists, photographers and models. ''They'll learn the fashion industry ropes," says Tlale.

The competition is open to skilled and enterprising fashion design graduates, or self-taught designers who have a minimum three years' experience.

''Fashion is at its heart about creating indelible brands and sustainable businesses. This is the life blood of this industry.

"That's why this show, and the internship programme that I've been running for the past four years, are so close to my heart. We're sowing the seeds of greatness," said Tlale.

In each episode, contestants are given a fashion design project and are judged on their work. One participant is eliminated each week.

Tlale's mother, Joyce, who had said "no son of mine is going into fashion", had pride of place at the launch and beamed as her son presented his new show.

''My mom bought me a little Elna sewing machine when I was in university," said the designer.

''Now I have a world-famous brand, I employ 27 people and I'm trying to help others resuscitate the local textile industry through platforms like this one."