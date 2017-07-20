Everybody loves a cowboy: wild about Simon and Mary's new Western hats

"Let the fox be full, and the sheep be whole." This is the family quote that hat maker Dean Pozniak attributes to his grandfather, Simon, a Polish immigrant to Johannesburg.

When Dean started his own range of hats a few years ago, he printed his grandfather's favourite quote into the bands. He called his range Simon and Mary after his grandparents.

From the start Dean has collaborated with Joburg-based design dream team Jana Hamman and Koos Groenewald, known as Jana + Koos. Their creative vision has defined his brand's lookbooks, bestowing an almost cultish quality on the brand.

Dean speaks about his latest range.

The idea behind the range?

It's called the future-tense bandits, made for explorers of the new frontier, inspired by retro science fiction and time travel. It's a tip of the hat to famous Western movies, everyday life and tomorrow's possibilities.

What is it about the cowboy aesthetic?

Using our old Western blocks from the 1980s we were able to produce a product inspired by the movies and pop culture of today. Everybody loves a cowboy.