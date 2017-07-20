Retro Nigerian rock inspires futuristic fashion collection

Tight-fitting leather pants and jackets, accessorised with headlights, futuristic visors and car logos: the work of Mowalola Ogunlesi has grabbed the attention of fashion critics globally with the collection she put together for her graduation show at Central Saint Martins in London.

Ogunlesi was surrounded by the fashion world from a young age - her parents are designers in Nigeria - so she's always found the transformation from fabric to garment enchanting.

"I would watch [my parents] work and try to create things myself as a child," she says.

Ogunlesi is now playing on ideas of male sexuality in African cultures with her bold energy and explosive prints.

Embracing pan-Africanism and its emphasis on cultural awareness and pride, her designs convert bright and colourful fabrics into a celebration of Nigerian heritage.