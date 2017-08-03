Design with a Midas touch: creatives honour SA's iconic Krugerrand

Since its launch in 1967, more than 53-million ounces of gold (more than 60-million pieces) have been sold in the form of the Krugerrand.

This year the revered bullion coin celebrates its golden jubilee and in honour limited edition weights and precious metals have been released.

These include limited-edition 5oz coins and, for the first time, a silver series.

Importantly, the SA Mint aligns itself with the arts by commissioning celebratory artworks and design pieces. These include the original design drawings for the Krugerrand alongside a selection of artists' work that will be on display at the Joburg Art Fair, plus a selection of curated design pieces shown at 100% Design next week.