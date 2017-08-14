WIN: We're giving away a VIP Fashion Week Joburg experience worth over R8k!

The Sunday Times is giving one lucky reader and a friend the chance to rub shoulders with Africa’s most fashionable at this year’s Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Joburg 2017.

We're giving away an incredible VIP experience for two that includes a set of double tickets to one of the most highly anticipated design showcases plus a selection of fabulous hampers and gift cards. The total prize value is a whopping R8,400!

Taking place from August 17 to 19, MBFWJ will see top designers from across the country showing their innovative Spring/Summer 2017 collections.

For the first time in the event's history, the runway shows will be hosted at the Mall of Africa, SA’s premiere fashion destination.

For more information, visit africanfashioninternational.com

WHAT YOU COULD WIN

This amazing prize includes:

• A set of double tickets to the design showcases on Saturday, August 19 2017, worth R3,200. You'll get the chance to see inspiring runway shows by The Intern by David Tlale, Marianne Fassler, Narok NYC, Shera Ngowi, Ruff Tung, Stefania Morland, and Fabiani, to name a few;

• Access to 'Xperience AFI' worth R300;

• A MAC hamper and MAC makeovers for you and your friend worth a total of R2,500;

• An exquisite hamper from Boschendal worth R800;

• A ghd gift card and hairstyling for you and your friend worth R1,100; and

• A R500 gift card to shop ‘til you drop at Mall of Africa.

ENTER NOW! HERE'S HOW

To stand a chance to win simply answer the following question: at which venue will MBFWJ 2017 be taking place this August?

E-mail your name, contact number and answer to fashionweek@tribecapr.co.za with the words 'ST Fashion Week' in the subject line.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

• The competition opens on Monday, August 14 2017, and closes at midnight on Thursday, August 17 2017.

• The winner will be randomly drawn from all qualifying entries received.

• The winner will contacted via e-mail and telephone.

• Only Johannesburg residents over the age of 18 years qualify to win the prize.

• The prize is not transferable and may not be exchanged for cash.

• Transport to and from the Mall of Africa is not included.