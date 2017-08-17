Fashion & Beauty

She may be 59 now, but Madonna is still in vogue

We look at Madonna's iconic fashion through four decades, proving that she has no signs of slowing down

17 August 2017 - 15:02 By The Daily Telegraph

Now entering her fourth decade of her musical career, Madonna shows no sign of hanging up her dancing shoes.

The Material Girl, who arrived in New York with $35 in her pocket in 1978, made a name for herself by pushing the boundaries of pop music through lyrics, imagery and costumes, and continues to be a musical maverick today.

Love her or hate her, Madonna is one of the most famous female icons of the last 40 years. She turned 59 on Wednesday. 

Image: The Daily Telegraph

1985 - Madonna epitomises 1980s fashion in scrunchie, purple fishnets, micro-mini and bright, comic prints.

Image: The Daily Telegraph

1990 - She wore her famous lingerie-inspired Jean Paul Gaultier cone bustier for her Blonde Ambition tour. The tour was highly controversial because of her juxtaposition of Catholic iconography and blatant sexuality.

Image: The Daily Telegraph

2008 - Madonna's outfits for her Sticky and Sweet tour were described as ''dominatrix with a rocker edge". Her costumes were by Givenchy.

Image: The Daily Telegraph

2013 - Her bum-grazing outfit, once again by Givenchy, made for a memorable Met Gala look. The theme was ''Punk - Chaos To Couture".

Image: The Daily Telegraph

2017 - Ever one to make a statement, Madonna rocked up to this year's Met Gala wearing a camouflage dress by Moschino's Jeremy Scott. - The Daily Telegraph

• This article was originally published in The Times.

