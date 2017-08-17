She may be 59 now, but Madonna is still in vogue

Now entering her fourth decade of her musical career, Madonna shows no sign of hanging up her dancing shoes.

The Material Girl, who arrived in New York with $35 in her pocket in 1978, made a name for herself by pushing the boundaries of pop music through lyrics, imagery and costumes, and continues to be a musical maverick today.

Love her or hate her, Madonna is one of the most famous female icons of the last 40 years. She turned 59 on Wednesday.