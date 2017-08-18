I’m usually cooped up in studio for days on end‚ so I can get quite scruffy come the weekend when I head out to play shows. To make myself presentable‚ it’s usually a lot of exfoliation under a hot shower‚ decent shampoo‚ maybe conditioner if I need it‚ a shave and follow-up face care after that.

I cut my hair religiously‚ because I wear my hair very short. I’ve had to wear make-up loads of times when doing photo shoots or being on TV. Personally‚ I love the bags under my eyes - they give my face depth and are a kind of welcoming reminder of the hours I put in on a given day.

However‚ I see no issues with men having make-up. Men are already buying and using the products. Having counters where men could find products tailored to them would be a great thing‚ for those interested. Look‚ if I had break-out or something‚ and had to look good for an important occasion‚ I would have no issue with using make-up myself. I believe that being "well-groomed" is as viable a look as "scruffy". If you're trying to work in particular sectors of industry‚ look the part - perceptions goes a long way.

Erik Kruger‚ founder and chief executive of Betterman