SA celebs get their groom on
If South Africa’s male celebs are anything to go by‚ there’s no shame in men exfoliating‚ moisturising‚ applying eye cream or using make-up – if only for professional reasons.
And market researchers for Euromonitor International said the sale of men’s grooming products grew by 13% in 2016. They predict sales‚ particularly of men’s skincare products‚ will increase this year as more men are “keen to look more attractive and youthful”.
Chad Saaiman‚ singer and songwriter
Happy Friday! Proud to announce that I am one of @canal_walk’s Brand Heroes for their new #MyStoryMyStyle campaign. Stay tuned for more : ) pic.twitter.com/TMP2Zdfrh5— #BELIEF (@ChadSaaiman) August 18, 2017
My grooming regimen consists of a weekly haircut/beard trim and the daily use of a gently exfoliating face wash‚ oil-free toner‚ eye alert cream and moisturiser all from one of my favourite skincare brands‚ Kiehl’s.
I would not consider make-up on a daily basis. The only time I have make-up applied is for TV performances and massive productions. Most men are paying more attention to themselves and‚ with the Internet and some great men’s magazines‚ it’s not too hard for a man to get some tips on styling and grooming.
We are living in a very visual society. With social media increasing the focus on the way we are viewed‚ it's often appearance and the way we package ourselves that can now create opportunities.
Das Kapital‚ music producer‚ DJ and 5FM jock
I’m usually cooped up in studio for days on end‚ so I can get quite scruffy come the weekend when I head out to play shows. To make myself presentable‚ it’s usually a lot of exfoliation under a hot shower‚ decent shampoo‚ maybe conditioner if I need it‚ a shave and follow-up face care after that.
I cut my hair religiously‚ because I wear my hair very short. I’ve had to wear make-up loads of times when doing photo shoots or being on TV. Personally‚ I love the bags under my eyes - they give my face depth and are a kind of welcoming reminder of the hours I put in on a given day.
However‚ I see no issues with men having make-up. Men are already buying and using the products. Having counters where men could find products tailored to them would be a great thing‚ for those interested. Look‚ if I had break-out or something‚ and had to look good for an important occasion‚ I would have no issue with using make-up myself. I believe that being "well-groomed" is as viable a look as "scruffy". If you're trying to work in particular sectors of industry‚ look the part - perceptions goes a long way.
Erik Kruger‚ founder and chief executive of Betterman
I keep it simple. I use a trimmer to keep my beard at the right length. Moisturiser at night. Pomade for my hair in the morning. Paying attention to the details.
This does not mean spending hours in the bathroom to get everything “just right”. It simply means making sure that your body and face are looked after. We dress to impress. But it does not help if the rest of you is unkept.
Clean and short nails. Well cut and styled hair. A cared for beard (or clean shave). A skin that looks healthy. Grooming is important‚ because it’s one of the simplest ways to project power in to the world. Whenever it comes to appearance I always think of this Talese quote: "Putting on a beautifully designed suit elevates my spirit‚ extols my sense of self‚ and helps define me as a man to whom details matter."
Although he is talking about a suit‚ he might as well have been talking about skin‚ hair or beard care. Your actions will impress upon people your character. Amplify it by presenting yourself in a kept manner.
Hendrik Joerges‚ model.
I enjoy keeping my hair short on the sides and the back‚ and then long on top. I currently have white/grey hair‚ so maintaining that is important as well. I also make sure I'm either clean shaven or have a presentable stubble.
I already use make up - on occasion. Using an eyebrow pencil to make my eyebrows just a little shade darker compliments my hair colour and generally makes me feel better about my presentation. I would definitely consider buying a number of products when this comes onto the market.
I personally feel that putting in an effort to be presentable in terms of having a well-cut head of hair and well-maintained beard or a clean shave makes all the difference. It isn't too difficult being well groomed if you value presentation.
Jimmy Nevis‚ singer and songwriter
I usually set a day aside to trim my beard and body hair and cut my nails. I use an organic face wash every morning. I'm not really into excessive grooming‚ but having healthy skin is very important to me. It's not about conforming‚ it’s about putting out the best version of yourself.
I think grooming also allows you to spend time with yourself and put yourself first. Feel good in your skin and take the time to figure out what your body needs to look its best.
Katlego Maboe‚ SABC3’s Expresso Morning Show host
My regimen includes: • Bi-weekly haircut‚ facial hair clean up‚ manicure and pedicure. • Daily face wash and moisturising including eye cream and night cream application. • Daily cologne application.
I already apply daily make-up on Expresso and that's enough for me. I don't see myself applying make-up as a matter of daily life. No thank you. A man who cleans up well‚ regularly‚ smells good (that's non-negotiable) and a very well kept head of hair is a must!
The old adage‚ first impressions last‚ is so true. Grooming can either make or break someone's perception of you and influence the way they treat you.
Mishal Mookrey‚ presenter on SABC3’s Mela
I visit my hair stylist every fortnight - who ensures my hair is kept stylish‚ tidy and healthy‚ as well as waxing my ears and nose. I do the rest myself‚ taking care of my hands and feet as well as keeping my beard tidy (what little I have to work with - major beard envy at the moment). I also like to do an exfoliation every second day.
I do use powder when I am on camera. It evens out the skin and hides any blemishes.
I can only speak for myself and I believe what makes a man well groomed is the way in which he maintains himself in the most authentic way. This would include taking care of his hair‚ his face and body‚ going for a haircut‚ taking care of the skin and keeping fit and healthy.
Renaldo Schwarp‚ CapeTalk and VIA TV presenter
I try to strive for my hair and brows to always be on fleek. So I tend to spend a little too much time at my barber - once a week to be exact. That includes a signature haircut and treatment as well as my much needed brow threading.
Working in front of the camera‚ I have got use to wearing make-up‚ it's part of the job. I'm not a big fan of using mak-eup when I'm not shooting‚ but I am all about men pushing the envelope when it comes to the idea that make-up is just for females.
Actually‚ one of my favourite things to watch on YouTube is men who do make-up tutorials. A well-groomed man is someone who‚ at the core of it all‚ takes pride in his appearance. Hair‚ brows‚ facial hair or lack thereof‚ skin‚ teeth and his scent all need to be on point. A fresh haircut and a great skincare regime really does the trick for me.
Many people also believe that grooming is an expensive exercise. Well‚ this might be true in certain cases. I know many men who are extremely well groomed and they didn't have to break bank to do so.
Sibu Mpanza‚ YouTuber
I do my hair once every two weeks at Bespoke Man in Sandton. They take care of my hair and facial hair. I would rather leave my hair to a professional.
When I can‚ I get a manicure from Sorbet‚ manicures are amazing. Vaseline for Men does wonders for my skin.
Whenever I do a photoshoot or TV appearance I have a small amount of make-up applied‚ mostly foundation. My skin is clear so I don't think I would consider daily make-up but for YouTube video shoots‚ I would wear more make-up if it wasn't so expensive.
Not everyone has access to manicures or a fancy barber‚ but it's essential to make sure you look presentable as often as you can. Your presentation often says a lot about you. If you take care of yourself‚ it's projects to the world that you care.
