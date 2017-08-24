French Montana's 'Jungle Rules' may be his best work yet

Expectations were high in the lead-up to French Montana's Jungle Rules. His lead single off the album, Unforgettable, tore through the charts and will probably still have pools of sweat accumulating on dance floors come December.

Given the upbeat vibe on Unforgettable, one would be forgiven for expecting the album to kick off with something high-energy; instead Montana throws a beautiful curve ball with Whiskey Eyes (Featuring Chinx), a simultaneously maudlin and confident tribute to Montana's friend and fellow rapper Chinx. Hot on its heels is Unforgettable, a contender for party anthem of the year.

It's at this point that one realises that Jungle Rules may be some of Montana's best work. The album is packed with features from the likes of Pharrell, TI, Young Thug, Max B and Travis Scott, who combine to create a project that's a much needed reprieve from a lot of the trap-inspired hip-hop floating around at the moment.