French Montana's 'Jungle Rules' may be his best work yet
Expectations were high in the lead-up to French Montana's Jungle Rules. His lead single off the album, Unforgettable, tore through the charts and will probably still have pools of sweat accumulating on dance floors come December.
Given the upbeat vibe on Unforgettable, one would be forgiven for expecting the album to kick off with something high-energy; instead Montana throws a beautiful curve ball with Whiskey Eyes (Featuring Chinx), a simultaneously maudlin and confident tribute to Montana's friend and fellow rapper Chinx. Hot on its heels is Unforgettable, a contender for party anthem of the year.
It's at this point that one realises that Jungle Rules may be some of Montana's best work. The album is packed with features from the likes of Pharrell, TI, Young Thug, Max B and Travis Scott, who combine to create a project that's a much needed reprieve from a lot of the trap-inspired hip-hop floating around at the moment.
The production is also a little moody which gives Jungle Rules a late-night hotel chill session feel.
One shouldn't expect super clever raps or high levels of social awareness, but as a whole Jungle Rules is an impressively accessible album.
• Few rappers can start an album better than Meek Mill, and Wins and Losses, the title of the opening track and the album, continues that tradition.
Its energy is infectious and is the kind of thing you could see initiating a mosh pit when performed live.
Since he dropped his last mixtape, DC4, Meek Mill has attracted a lot of the wrong types of headlines. Issues with Drake, Beanie Sigel, Nicki Minaj and her ex-boyfriend, and drug use have stalked him for a while.
But Wins and Losses suggests that the Dreamchasers capo is learning from his mistakes. Songs like 1942 Flows and Young Black America reveal a more pensive side of the rapper.
This isn't to say that Meek Mill has turned into some overly serious rap dad. He still has his street energy and every song in which he features Rick Ross is an invitation to cut loose.
Both Meek Mill and French Montana have produced albums that straddle a range of emotions and serve as a fitting send off to winter.
