Instafans take issue with Blue Ivy's R67k dress

People have been quick to criticise the extravagantly expensive clothes worn by the daughter of Beyonce and Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter, after a photo of her at the New Orleans wedding of friends of her parents was posted on Instagram.

The little princess wore an "Eternal Beauty" dress by high-end children's designer Mischka Aoki, which cost nearly $5,000 (over R67,400), to the event.

Some commented that her outfit cost more than most people's monthly rents. But it's not unusual for Blue Ivy to wear $10,000 (over R134,600) outfits from labels like Gucci.