Fashion & Beauty

Instafans take issue with Blue Ivy's R67k dress

12 October 2017 - 10:58 By Staff Reporter
Hip-Hop Artist Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy Carter during the 59th Grammy Awards in 2017.
Hip-Hop Artist Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy Carter during the 59th Grammy Awards in 2017.
Image: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

People have been quick to criticise the extravagantly expensive clothes worn by the daughter of Beyonce and Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter, after a photo of her at the New Orleans wedding of friends of her parents was posted on Instagram.

The little princess wore an "Eternal Beauty" dress by high-end children's designer Mischka Aoki, which cost nearly $5,000 (over R67,400), to the event.

Some commented that her outfit cost more than most people's monthly rents. But it's not unusual for Blue Ivy to wear $10,000 (over R134,600) outfits from labels like Gucci.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

How child stylistas are cashing in on their InstaFame

Being a fashionable kid with a large social media following has its perks
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Meet the super cute & crazy stylish kids of Instagram

Looking for outfit inspiration for your little fashionista? Check out the Instagram accounts of these local and international cuties
Lifestyle
2 months ago

How to style your little one's afro

Expert tips that'll help you care for your child's hair
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Most read

  1. 5 reasons sleeping naked is good for you Health & Sex
  2. Now's your chance to see some of SA's most controversial artworks Lifestyle
  3. Wow! These Google earphones help you speak another language instantly Lifestyle
  4. What gets you going in bed? Take this survey & let us uncover SA's sexy side Lifestyle
  5. KZN ladies want to teach 'big women' to love themselves Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Skolopad is back! And she’s ready to show off her talents
'Her lunch wasn't touched': Mother of toddler swept away by KZN storm
X