Instafans take issue with Blue Ivy's R67k dress
People have been quick to criticise the extravagantly expensive clothes worn by the daughter of Beyonce and Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter, after a photo of her at the New Orleans wedding of friends of her parents was posted on Instagram.
The little princess wore an "Eternal Beauty" dress by high-end children's designer Mischka Aoki, which cost nearly $5,000 (over R67,400), to the event.
Some commented that her outfit cost more than most people's monthly rents. But it's not unusual for Blue Ivy to wear $10,000 (over R134,600) outfits from labels like Gucci.
One of my favorite couples joined as one today. Law, I'm not gonna lie to you.. you my bro and I Roc with you 4real. I know you're not BUT if you ever, ever, ever mess this beautiful thing up.... you're NOT only gonna lose Jess, you gonna lose me too, fam. I'm riding with her. So think bout that. Lol. Love y'all #LawAndJess #Nola #NewOrleans #WhatHurricane Dress: @pronovias
