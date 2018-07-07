Discovery gets in on the athleisure fashion game
Discovery's teamed up with designer Thebe Magugu to create a range of high-style activewear that'll take you from the gym to the office and out to lunch without the need to change
08 July 2018 - 00:00
Discovery's teamed up with designer Thebe Magugu to create a range of high-style activewear that'll take you from the gym to the office and out to lunch without the need to change
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.