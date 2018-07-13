Fashion & Beauty

The Devil Wears Nike: Anna Wintour steps into Vogue fashion sneakers

13 July 2018 - 13:00 By AFP Relaxnews
Anna Wintour wears Nike x Vogue Air Jordan I AWOK sneakers in the video promoting her collaboration with the sportswear giant.
Image: Vogue/Youtube

American Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour is moving into activewear, with a sneaker project for Nike's Air Jordan brand.

Wintour has teamed up with the sportswear giant on a limited-edition capsule collection of fashion sneakers dubbed "AWOK" (short for Anna Wintour Okay), the acronym she uses to approve fashion stories at the magazine.

According to Vogue, the collection comprises two shoe styles, reinterpreted in homage to the fashionista: the ‘Air Jordan 1 Zip AWOK' (AJI), which comes in crimson or white leather, and the ‘Air Jordan 3 SE AWOK' (AJIII), featuring a touch of black or red tweed.

Both designs are stamped with ‘AWOK' on the sole, but while the AJI Zip AWOK will launch on July 21, fans will have to wait until September 7 to get their hands on the AJIII SE AWOK. A portion of the sales proceeds from the shoes will go to Vogue.

To promote the project, Wintour has stepped in front of the camera to film a tongue-in-cheek video that shows her sporting a pair of the AJIs in bright red, while sitting at her desk, editing news stories for the magazine and shooting hoops. Naturally, she doesn't miss a single shot.

WATCH | The promo for Nike x Vogue's Anna Wintour-inspired Air Jordans

