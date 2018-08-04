Will a skin peel take your complextion from dull to glowing? We find out
Sunday Times beauty editor Nokubonga Thusi tries out the Lamelle Retistore Peel, a superficial skin peel that's safe for darker skin tones
05 August 2018 - 00:00
Sunday Times beauty editor Nokubonga Thusi tries out the Lamelle Retistore Peel, a superficial skin peel that's safe for darker skin tones
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.