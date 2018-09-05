Kim Kardashian has a flashing necklace 'implanted' into her skin

If tattoos, piercings and grills are no longer fashion-forward, what are trend-setting fashionistas doing to do to grab some attention?

Modifying their bodies of course.

Temporary body modification accessories are here and some astonishing examples will be on display at an event before New York Fashion Week, which starts on Thursday.

Simon Huck, founder of Hollywood PR agency Command PR and friend of the Kardashian clan, has created a collection of body accessories under the title A.Human that appear to be extensions of the wearer’s flesh.