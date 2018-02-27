Severed heads, dragons: everyone's abuzz about Gucci's bonkers show
Milan Fashion Week might have ended yesterday, but there's one show that everybody's still talking about — and for good reason.
Gucci's star creative director Alessandro Michele dialed up the drama by turning the runway into a theatre — an operating theatre, to be exact — and armed his models with surreal props created by Makinarium, a Rome-based special effects company.
Male and female models walked onto a runway amid operating tables under bright neon lights in the Gucci Hub, the brand's Milan headquarters, over the steady beeping of a heart monitoring machine.
"The concept of the operating room reflects the work of a designer — the act of cutting, splicing and reconstructing materials and fabrics to create a new personality and identity with them," a tweet from Gucci explained.
WATCH | Gucci Autumn/Winter 2018/19 show
Michele introduced the "Cyborg Gucci" in the Autumn/Winter 2018/19 collection, a concept inspired by Donna Haraway's 1984 essay A Cyborg Manifesto, which blurs the lines between machines, humans and animals.
The collection included a wild mix of cultures and symbols, from a pagoda hat to a balaclava, a classic burgundy velvet dress to a gold lurex jacket, fine lace to the logo of the New York Yankees.
The models added to the transgressive vibe - not only did some carry replicas of their own severed head, a snake or a baby dragon, but others were adorned with horns or a third eye.
Gucci explained on social media that the third eye symbolised a "heightening and emphasising of the senses".
The Twitter fashion police, on the other hand, jumped at the chance to poke some fun at Michele's interesting choice of accessories:
When you finally get your big break walking the #Gucci show but no one knows it’s you... 😏 pic.twitter.com/ouFhIEN7pZ— Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) February 21, 2018
When you need something to distract from how utterly dreadful your latest collection is... #gucci pic.twitter.com/YVa5PtH2jt— Lorraine H Smith (@LHamiltonSmith) February 21, 2018
*How to protect your head*?— Goddamit (@iAmitSaroj) February 21, 2018
Poor people - Helmets#Gucci people - Spare heads.#GucciGang #GucciFW18 pic.twitter.com/lCAC44TMge
• Additional reporting by staff reporter.
