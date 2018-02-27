Severed heads, dragons: everyone's abuzz about Gucci's bonkers show

Milan Fashion Week might have ended yesterday, but there's one show that everybody's still talking about — and for good reason.

Gucci's star creative director Alessandro Michele dialed up the drama by turning the runway into a theatre — an operating theatre, to be exact — and armed his models with surreal props created by Makinarium, a Rome-based special effects company.

Male and female models walked onto a runway amid operating tables under bright neon lights in the Gucci Hub, the brand's Milan headquarters, over the steady beeping of a heart monitoring machine.

"The concept of the operating room reflects the work of a designer — the act of cutting, splicing and reconstructing materials and fabrics to create a new personality and identity with them," a tweet from Gucci explained.

WATCH | Gucci Autumn/Winter 2018/19 show