SA perfumier Marie Aoun on why it makes sense to wear natural scents
The founder of Saint D'Ici perfumes may create her all-natural fragrances in a lab-like studio, but she's much more of alchemist than a chemist, writes Andrea Nagel
07 October 2018 - 00:00
The founder of Saint D'Ici perfumes may create her all-natural fragrances in a lab-like studio, but she's much more of alchemist than a chemist, writes Andrea Nagel
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.