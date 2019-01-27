How to build your own beauty empire
From 'shampoo girl' to Dermalogica founder, Jane Wurwand, shares six secrets to creating a successful beauty brand
27 January 2019 - 00:00
From 'shampoo girl' to Dermalogica founder, Jane Wurwand, shares six secrets to creating a successful beauty brand
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.