Mantsho x H&M: what to expect from the brand's first SA designer collab

Palesa Mokubung is the first African designer to partner with the global fashion giant. She tells us more about the groundbreaking collection she's created with them

Tell us about your collaboration with H&M.



The range is a compilation of Mantsho's bestsellers from our last three collections. It consists of a few dresses, a skirt, pants, kimonos and tops as well as a range of accessories including shoes, clutches and earings. Expect to see what we at Mantsho call the Mmabatho dress and the Shekisha skirt in new prints, amongst others...