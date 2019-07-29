The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

How ‘The Lion King’ got SA designers into Bloomingdale's famed US stores

29 July 2019 - 00:00 By Toni Jaye Singer
The Style Kingdom pop-up is on until September 2 at select The Carousel @ Bloomingdale's in the US.
The Style Kingdom pop-up is on until September 2 at select The Carousel @ Bloomingdale's in the US.
Image: Bloomingdale's

Bloomingdale's is undeniably one of the most famous luxury department store chains in the world. So much so that even their packets — the Little, Medium and Big Brown Bags — have become iconic. (Many fashionistas keep them as souvenirs after a trip to the US.)

So our jaws dropped when, while scrolling through Instagram, we spotted a snap of a striking kaftan dress by one of our favourite local designers in the window of their flagship New York store. Needless to say, that's a HUGE deal.

The kaftan in question was designed by Laduma Ngxokolo of MaXhosa by Laduma, one of several African brands currently featured in The Carousel @ Bloomingdale's latest pop-up shops.

Called Style Kingdom, the pop-ups were inspired by Disney's live-action remake of The Lion King and curated with the help of German-Ugandan actress Florence Kasumba, who voices a hyena in the film.

“Being the guest curator for the Style Kingdom is an absolute thrill because I’ve been able to combine my love of fashion and film whilst connecting back to my African heritage,” said Kasumba in a statement.

Alongside MaXhosa’s Xhosa-inspired pieces, visitors to stores can shop for a host of goods created by talented South Africans. There are statement earrings by Pichulik, graphic t-shirts emblazoned with the powerful slogan 'Africa Your Time is Now' by Butter Pudding, and gorgeous scarves by Mantua Silkwear.

Inspired by ‘The Lion King’, the Style Kingdom pop-up stores are stocked with a selection of products that ‘capture the spirit of the savanna’.
Inspired by ‘The Lion King’, the Style Kingdom pop-up stores are stocked with a selection of products that ‘capture the spirit of the savanna’.
Image: Bloomingdale's

All of these brands have taken to social media to express how honoured they are to have been asked to participate. Papama Mtwisha, the designer behind Butter Pudding, posted on Instagram that it was “so surreal” to see one of her garments with a Bloomingdale’s swing tag on it.

Juandi Andrag of Mantua Silkwear agrees that the whole experience has a dream-like quality to it. “Being selected came as a quite a surprise,” she says, “I kept thinking this can’t actually be happening.”

It’s Andrag’s first international order, and the kind of opportunity she believes can help take her Stellenbosch-based design studio to the next level.

It gives you the credibility you need to move forward,” she explains. “Often people are scared to invest in young, small brands, so having this sort of success on global scale helps convince other large brands that you’re not only able to deliver, but to deliver high-quality products.”

NOT JUST FASHION

It’s not only SA fashion designers whose wares are being stocked at Style Kingdom. Other local suppliers include home and lifestyle brand Carrol Boyes and Fair Trade coffee roasters Bean There.

• The Carousel @ Bloomingdale’s can be found in the department store chain’s shops at 59th Street and Soho in New York, and Century City and San Francisco in California. The Style Kingdom pop-up is open until September 2, and can also be shopped online at Bloomingdales.com

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Mantua designer Juandi Andrag's favourite things

Designer Juandi Andrag has merged her lifelong interest in pattern design with watercolour painting to create silk scarves that are like wearable ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Fashion's prints charming, Laduma Ngxokolo, turns his hand to homeware

The international success of Laduma Ngxokolo’s growing brand — MaXhosa by Laduma — is due to a deeply grounded sense of who he is, where he’s come ...
Lifestyle
3 months ago

H&M teams up with SA designer Palesa Mokubung for new collection

Spring is set to bring a contemporary and audacious flavour to H&M, which has joined forces with South African designer, Palesa Mokubung on a ...
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | SA vs America: Vlogger gets mixed reaction to make-up tutorial Lifestyle
  2. SA’s got its first insect restaurant and yes, people are actually eating there Food
  3. Instagram bans SA-born influencer who sold bottles of her dirty bathwater Lifestyle
  4. Chilli lovers might have a higher risk of cognitive decline, finds new study Health & Sex
  5. Naomi Campbell's not crazy: planes are 550 times dirtier than your toilet seat Travel

Latest Videos

'A mlungu, a white man speaking Zulu' - Fond moments shared at Johnny Clegg ...
‘People will be arrested': NPA head on state capture
X