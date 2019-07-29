How ‘The Lion King’ got SA designers into Bloomingdale's famed US stores

Bloomingdale's is undeniably one of the most famous luxury department store chains in the world. So much so that even their packets — the Little, Medium and Big Brown Bags — have become iconic. (Many fashionistas keep them as souvenirs after a trip to the US.)

So our jaws dropped when, while scrolling through Instagram, we spotted a snap of a striking kaftan dress by one of our favourite local designers in the window of their flagship New York store. Needless to say, that's a HUGE deal.

The kaftan in question was designed by Laduma Ngxokolo of MaXhosa by Laduma, one of several African brands currently featured in The Carousel @ Bloomingdale's latest pop-up shops.