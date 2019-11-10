The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Eco-conscious fashion in the spotlight at Nirox's first arteBOTANICA festival

Some of best local talent was on show at the all-day event that celebrated SA's wealth of creativity and highlighted climate change in a positive way

10 November 2019 - 00:00 By Petra mason

The first arteBOTANICA was hosted by Nirox Sculpture Park in the Cradle of Humankind yesterday and included a day of fashion, design, photography, performance, food, sculpture and music.

This new annual festival, directed by the talented performer, musician and designer Manthe Ribane was initiated to celebrate creativity in SA in all its forms. With humans seemingly hellbent on accelerating their own extinction, it's important to slow down, take a step back and think about ways to highlight climate change in a positive way...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Rare new strain of HIV discovered Health & Sex
  2. As a child, people couldn't look at me. It broke my heart, admits Nataniël Lifestyle
  3. Old McDonald's: Aussie mates show off burger bought in 1995 Food
  4. Who wore it best: Boity vs Rouge The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. WAGS in Japan: What the Springbok's partners got up to during the World Cup Lifestyle

Latest Videos

The Springboks head to Durban to flaunt their golden win!
Sho Madjozi surprised by John Cena during performance
X