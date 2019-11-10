Eco-conscious fashion in the spotlight at Nirox's first arteBOTANICA festival

Some of best local talent was on show at the all-day event that celebrated SA's wealth of creativity and highlighted climate change in a positive way

The first arteBOTANICA was hosted by Nirox Sculpture Park in the Cradle of Humankind yesterday and included a day of fashion, design, photography, performance, food, sculpture and music.



This new annual festival, directed by the talented performer, musician and designer Manthe Ribane was initiated to celebrate creativity in SA in all its forms. With humans seemingly hellbent on accelerating their own extinction, it's important to slow down, take a step back and think about ways to highlight climate change in a positive way...