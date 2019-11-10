Eco-conscious fashion in the spotlight at Nirox's first arteBOTANICA festival
Some of best local talent was on show at the all-day event that celebrated SA's wealth of creativity and highlighted climate change in a positive way
10 November 2019 - 00:00
The first arteBOTANICA was hosted by Nirox Sculpture Park in the Cradle of Humankind yesterday and included a day of fashion, design, photography, performance, food, sculpture and music.
This new annual festival, directed by the talented performer, musician and designer Manthe Ribane was initiated to celebrate creativity in SA in all its forms. With humans seemingly hellbent on accelerating their own extinction, it's important to slow down, take a step back and think about ways to highlight climate change in a positive way...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.