SHOPPING | How to give a hippie-inspired look a modern edge
Chanel the great '70s stylemakers by taking inspo from Etro's SS20 collection of ethereal floral dresses toughened up with leather accents and silver detailing
10 November 2019 - 00:00
Guess sunglasses R1,890 from SDM Eyewear
Jacket R1,399 from Mango
Fossil watch R2,299 from Sterns
Witchery bag R999 from Woolworths
Belt R549 from Pringle of Scotland
Witchery headband R1,099 from Woolworths
Dress R200 from MRP
Witchery belt R699 from Woolworths
Cotton On earings R80 from Superbalist
Witchery playsuit R1,499 from Woolworths
Dress R949 from Mango
Joy Collectables necklace R149 from Superbalist
Jacket from R2,499 from Scotch & Soda
Sunglasses R150 from Edgars
Stilettos R1,899 from Aldo
STOCKISTS..
