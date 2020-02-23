Does the return of menswear shows spell the end of gender-fluid fashion?

After years of designers hosting 'co-ed' fashion shows, runway presentations dedicated solely to menswear are back in style. Here's why, writes Paula Stephanie Andropoulos

Under different circumstances, Milano Moda Uomo, the men's fashion week that precedes the main exhibition by almost a month in January, might have unfolded this year as the final vestiges of a tradition on the decline.



But not so in 2020: with the explosive return of such megaliths as Alessandro Michele's Gucci to the runway, unadulterated menswear shows might be making an unexpected comeback after three or four successive years of foregoing separate ceremonies in favour of "co-ed" presentations on the main stages of the women's events...