Four fab beauty finds worth getting excited about this summer
It’s time to take a holiday, so add these beauty essentials to your list of must-haves, whether you leave home or not
29 November 2020 - 00:00
JUST BEACHY
Be the envy of fellow beach bums when whipping out any one of these four travel-friendly fragrances from your beach bag...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.