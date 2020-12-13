The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Unorthodox inspirations give Xavier Sadan's designs the edge

Michael Peter Reid, the innovative designer behind this up-and-coming local menswear brand, tells us more

13 December 2020 - 00:00 By Thango Ntwasa

It isn't often that the world of fashion and boxing collide, but it is the case for South African designer Michael Peter Reid.

With a rich history of martial arts through his grandfather and his brawler father, Reid eschews the blowhard Muhammad Ali or fame-hungry Evander Holyfield and instead embodies the down-to-earth Lennox Lewis..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mzansi fully behind Miss SA beauty queens as they gear up to represent us on ... Lifestyle
  2. 'Mine are better': Tito Mboweni takes shots at Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's shoe game The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. How to make a holiday out of your road trip from Joburg to Cape Town Travel
  4. You can be winning awards and crying yourself to sleep: Zahara Lifestyle
  5. Miss SA beauties vow to make country 'proud' at international pageants Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Eskom to be paid back 'historic' R1.6bn in ‘over-payments’ from contractor
Fill your fuel tank via your phone: Refuel app offers petrol deliveries in ...