Edgars presents the Iconic Sale: The festive edit

This festive season, Edgars brings back the Iconic End of Season Sale. Now in stores and just in time for the Christmas shopping season, Edgars shoppers can enjoy massive savings on local and international fashion.

Edgars, a heritage fashion and beauty retail brand in SA, was recently acquired by Durban-based retail group Retailability. Under this dynamic new ownership, the Edgars brand begins an exciting new journey to the best Edgars experience ever.

"This deal not only indicates confidence in the Edgars business but augments Retailability’s already blue-chip level of retail expertise,” says Matuson Associates, administrators of the acquisition process. While the difficult decision was made to permanently close certain Edgars stores, most remain open for business future growth.

A critical component of the Edgars offering is the Iconic Sale, which brings shoppers end-of-season clearance pricing simply not found anywhere else. Bringing the sale forward to before Christmas this year is just one way Edgars is putting the shopper first and providing a great opportunity to save big at the end of a very difficult year.

This article was paid for by Retailability.