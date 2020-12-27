SHOPPING | Get you retro disco on for a perfectly stylish party season
Tapping into the power of disco, Isabel Marant's SS21 offering was infused with positivity. Exploring ’80s silhouettes and day-time sparkle, party separates are paired with printed denim for a truly fun wardrobe
27 December 2020 - 00:00
1. Blouse R150 MRP
2. Paper bag shorts R799 Zara
3. Meta skin watch R2,680 Swatch
4. Necklace R599 Mango
5. Knitted tank top R599 Mango
6. Chanel sunglasses R9,490 Sunglass Hut
7. Stilettos R450 Foschini
8. Shorts R70 MRP
9. Belt R499 Mango
10. Asymmetrical blouse R799 Zara
11. Rubi earrings R120 Superbalist
12. Bag R120 MRP
13. Headband R40 MRP
14. Blazer R1,399 Zara
STOCKISTS..
