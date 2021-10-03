SHOPPING | Steal inspiration from Gucci for an edgy equestrian look
03 October 2021 - 00:00
In celebration of Gucci's centenary, designer Alessandro Michele revisited the brand's most iconoclastic visions for his latest collection. The result was a fusion of fetish and equestrian aesthetics featuring luxe fabrics, leather collars and riding boots.
Here's everything you need to create a similar look:..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.