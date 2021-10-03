The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

SHOPPING | Steal inspiration from Gucci for an edgy equestrian look

03 October 2021 - 00:00 By Sahil Harilal

In celebration of Gucci's centenary, designer Alessandro Michele revisited the brand's most iconoclastic visions for his latest collection. The result was a fusion of fetish and equestrian aesthetics featuring luxe fabrics, leather collars and riding boots.

Here's everything you need to create a similar look:..

