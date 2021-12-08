Give someone a clue this Christmas: share this beauty gift guide
Woolworths’ fragrance, skincare, makeup and pamper spoils are the stuff festive wish lists are made of
08 December 2021 - 10:57
Finding the perfect Christmas present can be stressful, but it doesn’t have to be: Woolworths has something for everyone this festive season.
You’ll find home fragrances and pamper spoils for those who like to rest, nest and indulge, and a wide range of makeup, skincare and perfumes for beauty lovers — take a look at the selection of covetable buys below.
And, if you spot something you love, gift someone the pleasure of easy shopping by sharing this guide with them.
NOTEWORTHY FRAGRANCES TO LOVE
- Oud Wood is one of the most rare, precious and expensive ingredients in a perfumer’s arsenal, making Tom Ford Oud Wood eau de parfum, R4,775, the ultimate gift for a special gent.
- Fresh notes of mint, apple and lemon make Versace’s Eros eau de parfum, from R1,295, a brilliant choice for his signature summer scent. No wonder it’s a best-seller.
- You can’t go wrong with the best-selling Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue eau de toilette, from R985. One of the most classic scents for her, it’s super fresh, making it ideal for summer.
- Lovers of charismatic and sophisticated chypre scents are sure to say “si” to a bottle of Giorgio Armani Sì eau de parfum, from R1,300.
- With notes of citrus fruits and florals, Elie Saab Le Parfum Lumière eau de parfum, from R1,090, is a sparkling and sensual scent she’s sure to adore.
SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE
- Pop on this creamy, oil-free Clinique Moisture Surge overnight mask, R580, to wake up with a dewy glow.
- Fans of citrus scents are sure to adore the Acqua di Parma Luce di Colonia candle, R1,199. It would also make a wonderful “thank you gift” for a special host.
- Longmarket Barber beard oil, R139, is formulated with grape seed oil to condition the beard and skin. It’s a winner for both grooming and detangling.
Combing the warmth of a bronzer with the soft flush of a blush, this Bobbi Brown brightening brick, R840, will be your go-to for a lit-from-within lustre.
- With its bespoke metal vessel, this liquid diffuser is as beautiful as it is fragrant. Glasshouse Scent Scene Duo: Kyoto In Bloom & Lost in Amalfi, R999.
This article was paid for by Woolworths.