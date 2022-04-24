Column

A makeup rule to live by: All that glitters ... is therapy

After two years of lockdowns, isolation and hermit living, what now? The answer may be in your beauty kit and a large tub of glitter

If 2022 has one mantra, it’s surely, “Get back out there.” Along with many social phenomena resulting from the pandemic, such as “Vaxxed Girl Summer” and the “Great Resignation”, one that should also be mentioned is the “Great Return” to communal office spaces, hybrid working and social life...