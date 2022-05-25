All the deets on the stunning outfits at Kourtney and Travis’ fairytale wedding
The pair united with the Dolce & Gabanna duo for the hottest wedding pieces.
PRINT HEAD: Inside the wedding of the year - Travis and Kourtney's Italian fairytale nuptials
PRINT BLURB: Which Kardashian wore what, who upstaged who as Dolce & Gabbana embraced the vintage theme in Portofino, Italy
What happens when two of the biggest family brands meet? The wedding of the year, of course.
Reality star and infamous wallflower Kourtney Kardashian turned heads in cementing her new look inspired by her beau Travis Barker last weekend. But it was not on the many red carpets where they have been couple but at their second wedding.
All in Italy, the land of la dolce vita, the wedding saw the entire Kardashian clan donning the country's iconic label Dolce & Gabbana - famed for its family ethos.
And what would a celebrity wedding be without a couple of outfit changes? Here's a look at all the garments they rocked.
KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN
Kourtney was certainly keeping all eyes on her as the beloved bride. Her first look featured a lacy red number with a bodice that echoed the corsets she wore throughout the nuptials.
But it was her wedding gown which stole the show with an unexpected silk lace and satin mini skirt with a dramatic hand-embroidered veil. The D&G design duo were inspired by classic Italian lingerie when creating the outfit. It was all about emphasising her femininity.
While royal darlings such as Princess Diana or Princess Charlene were famed for their dramatic gowns, Kourtney let her veil do the talking. Her cathedral-sized tulle number featured decorative floral lace appliqués inspired by the Portofino gardens - the location of the castle where the wedding was held.
Continuing the family theme, Kourtney's dress featured the words "family, loyalty and respect" along with a portrait of the Virgin Mary which has since received backlash from a number of Catholics.
The cross-stitch embroidery was meant to echo Travis Barker's tattoos. The groom wore a double-breasted jacket with peaked lapels, classic tuxedo trousers with pressed crease and sideband - both made from Italian black wool.
The jacket was a bespoke piece, hand-worked to follow the traditions of sartorial Italian craftsmanship, finishing the look with a crisp white shirt, black silk bowtie and a gold brooch with black crystals.
KRIS JENNER
As the saying goes, "the devil works hard but Kris Jenner works harder". When it comes to play it seems the infamous "momager" goes even harder. With four outfit changes, Kris embraced the print-heavy pieces that D&G are famed for. From sheer to leopard print, Kris took a number of fashion risks, including a Goth-inspired gown that married Kourtney's new streetwear style with a floor-length polka dot dress with a large cross.
KIM KARDASHIAN
The style icon embraced a moody aesthetic, sweeping back her blonde hair. Her outfit perfectly matched her daughter's look, who wore a flowing Dolce set. For the afterparty, Kim rocked an eye-catching bodysuit with a dazzling silver corset and hot pants.
KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN
Keeping with the vintage theme, Khloé almost stole the show as the queen of hearts at the celebrations preceding the wedding. Her outfit was the perfect compliment to Kourtney and Asher Barker's (Travis' son) rose detailed outfits.
At the wedding, she wore a scene-stealing off-the-shoulder gown with a dramatic crown.
KYLIE JENNER
The beauty mogul was perhaps truest to her personal style. Fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians will remember she fought tooth and nail to rock colourful hair at Kim's wedding to Kanye West.
For Kourtney's wedding it seems keeping it real was the name of the game and she donned a number of slinky miniskirts that accentuated her hips and were minimal enough to draw attention to her 90s-inspired makeup. She had a more relaxed look for the wedding, wearing a print strap dress with longer hemline.
KENDALL JENNER
Kendall took a page from her red carpet looks, opting for a more sophisticated approach. Her archival piece was crisp and clean that went with her off-duty model look featuring heavy floral print.
Her matching bridal outfit had floral details and a mermaid-cut dress. Her look became something of a viral meme when she was spotted struggling to walk up the stairs of the castle.