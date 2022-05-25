All the deets on the stunning outfits at Kourtney and Travis’ fairytale wedding

PRINT HEAD: Inside the wedding of the year - Travis and Kourtney's Italian fairytale nuptials

PRINT BLURB: Which Kardashian wore what, who upstaged who as Dolce & Gabbana embraced the vintage theme in Portofino, Italy

What happens when two of the biggest family brands meet? The wedding of the year, of course.

Reality star and infamous wallflower Kourtney Kardashian turned heads in cementing her new look inspired by her beau Travis Barker last weekend. But it was not on the many red carpets where they have been couple but at their second wedding.

All in Italy, the land of la dolce vita, the wedding saw the entire Kardashian clan donning the country's iconic label Dolce & Gabbana - famed for its family ethos.

And what would a celebrity wedding be without a couple of outfit changes? Here's a look at all the garments they rocked.