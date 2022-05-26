Award-winning Mmuso Maxwell on dressing Beyoncé, working with Naomi

One of our designs, you can’t necessarily see it unless you see it in person, we used swing-tag mock-ups to play into this idea of how everything nowadays is for sale. It was the one look that was not sourced locally, we used fabric imported from Japan.

Basically, these pastors sell hope, they sell healing, they sell prosperity, and another element of the coat is a little cross hidden inside of it, which you can only see when you come up close to the garment.From a distance, you can only see the circle, but when you are up close, you can take a look behind the smoke and mirrors.

Mmuso came up with it two years ago, and we never really delved into it before because it’s such a touchy subject.

Mmuso: We didn’t really want it to come out as costume-y, because sometimes when you do conceptual collections, they have this costume feel to it. We didn’t want to take that direction, we still wanted to create something that was modern and has a sense of fashion, but in way can also tell a story. That balance we tried to navigate, but I think we did that very well.

What are your next steps?

Maxwell: We were talking with someone recently and they mentioned just after Lukhanyo [Mdingi] had won the LVMH prize, he had said that it had made everything clearer for him in terms of vision, what he wanted to do and what is purpose was. We couldn’t put that feeling into words before, but when he said that I was like, ‘yes, that's exactly how we feel’.

We are working on possibly presenting our Spring/Summer23 collection, either in Milan or Paris, but also having a showroom. Our focal point is to have a showroom somewhere, either in Paris or Milan because the [fashion] ecosystems are quite closed. You have to go there to present your collection, to get buyers because no buyers are going to fly down to us and then go back to Milan, or Paris. We’re definitely going to continue working with local artisans that we were working with long before Woolmark. We’ve always had an affinity for natural fabrics since the beginning.

What have been the highlights so far on the journey of Mmuso Maxwell?

Mmuso: I think it has to be obviously the Woolmark prize. We also did ARISE where we came third place, a 30-under-30 competition for African designers. Noami [Campbell] also walked the catwalk in our suit!