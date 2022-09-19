Avon voted SA’s Coolest Make-up Brand — for the 12th year in a row
Winning at the 2022 Sunday Times GenNext Awards is a mammoth vote of confidence in the beauty and skincare company and its alignment to GenZ’s values and aspirations
SA's youth have once again affirmed their affinity for Avon by voting it the country's Coolest Make-up Brand in the annual Sunday Times GenNext survey. It's the 12th consecutive time the beauty and skincare company has been bestowed this honour.
Now in its 18th year, the Sunday Times GenNext survey remains the leading barometer of what the country’s youth find on-trend and aspirational, and delivers insights that are valued by brand management, advertising and marketing professionals.
The results of this survey also determine the winners of the annual Sunday Times GenNext Awards. The winners of the 2022 edition, including Avon, were announced and celebrated during a hybrid event in Johannesburg on September 15.
Young people are among the toughest audience to impress because their purchasing behaviour and affinity to brands is not only influenced by the “cool factor”, but also by the attitude of the brand in representing what they believe in as well as consideration and inclusion of who they are demographically. The thumbs up from GenZ consumers is a mammoth vote of confidence in Avon and its alignment to their values and aspirations.
Our 12th Sunday Times GenNext Award is testament that our brand equity, national footprint and customer-centric approach continues to inspire young people to #ChooseAvonMomin Hukamdad, executive director of commercial marketing at Avon Justine
“Avon is elated that it has once again been recognised by young people as the Coolest Make-up Brand — our 12th vote of confidence from the youth segment in a row,” said Momin Hukamdad, executive director of commercial marketing at Avon Justine.
“Much more than just a quality product that is priced right, young people are now steadfast in supporting brands that are purpose-led, environmentally friendly and keep their brand promise. As Avon, we are humbled that youth recognise our purpose and that it aligns to theirs, that they value our environmental sustainability efforts, and that the quality and value of our products meet their demands.
“Our 12th Sunday Times GenNext Award is testament that our brand equity, national footprint and customer-centric approach continues to inspire young people to #ChooseAvon.”
Hukamdad said the results of the survey will encourage the brand to continue delivering quality products at affordable prices and applying its social conscience in everything it does.
“We are also deeply grateful to a platform such as the Sunday Times GenNext for conducting a sense check on brands and presenting a realistic view of how young people perceive brands and what they expect from them,” he said.
This article was paid for by Avon Justine.