Avon voted SA’s Coolest Make-up Brand — for the 12th year in a row

SA's youth have once again affirmed their affinity for Avon by voting it the country's Coolest Make-up Brand in the annual Sunday Times GenNext survey. It's the 12th consecutive time the beauty and skincare company has been bestowed this honour.

Now in its 18th year, the Sunday Times GenNext survey remains the leading barometer of what the country’s youth find on-trend and aspirational, and delivers insights that are valued by brand management, advertising and marketing professionals.

The results of this survey also determine the winners of the annual Sunday Times GenNext Awards. The winners of the 2022 edition, including Avon, were announced and celebrated during a hybrid event in Johannesburg on September 15.

Young people are among the toughest audience to impress because their purchasing behaviour and affinity to brands is not only influenced by the “cool factor”, but also by the attitude of the brand in representing what they believe in as well as consideration and inclusion of who they are demographically. The thumbs up from GenZ consumers is a mammoth vote of confidence in Avon and its alignment to their values and aspirations.