WATCH | Local celebs dazzle at Fashion Week opening night

Cruz kicked off the event by calling on stars to show their glitz and glam

21 October 2022 - 12:40
Thango Ntwasa Columnist
Lesego Tlhabi and Caddy durring SA Fashion Week at Ferguson on 5th in Illovo.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

South African Fashion Week in partnership with Cruz Vodka has officially kicked off the latest season of runway collections.

Hosted at Ferguson on 5th in Illovo, Johannesburg's local stars descended on the red carpet to show off their best glitz and glam.

From TV sensations including Khaya Dladla to TikTok superstars such as Quincy Jones, the evening was nothing short of the crème de la crème of local design.

See who wore what at this year’s event:

