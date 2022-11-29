It is the union that has been on everyone’s lips. A hot topic from the start when they met on the set of Real Housewives of Atlanta to the colourful union they are celebrating with their three-day wedding.
When it came to the wedding dresses, reality TV star Porsha could not say no to all the best gowns, so she did the next best thing by picking them all.
The biggest standout is the red mermaid fit gown with dramatic fringed layers from Lakimmy topped with an okuku, a traditional headpiece featuring coral beads that matched the Nigerian accessories on her wrists.
Porsha, Poppy, Minnie: Best and worst dressed celebs this week
From weddings to pageants, here are the stars who carried and fell this week
Image: Prince Williams/Wireimage
The festive season is in full swing, which means it's time for fewer red carpets and a whole lot more parties.
Whose sequin dress outdid the rest and whose birthday suit should be laid to rest?
Here’s a look at this week’s best and worst celeb outfits.
BEST
PORSHA WILLIAMS
It is the union that has been on everyone’s lips. A hot topic from the start when they met on the set of Real Housewives of Atlanta to the colourful union they are celebrating with their three-day wedding.
When it came to the wedding dresses, reality TV star Porsha could not say no to all the best gowns, so she did the next best thing by picking them all.
The biggest standout is the red mermaid fit gown with dramatic fringed layers from Lakimmy topped with an okuku, a traditional headpiece featuring coral beads that matched the Nigerian accessories on her wrists.
Known for her love of all things glitz, one of Porsha’s other head-turning looks included a fairytale ball gown by Frida Xhoi & Xhei. Keeping to a royal theme, Porsha’s gown features breathtaking intricate details, with the embroidery and beading done by hand.
YANNICK KONAN
As the 2000s continues to be a dominant force taking over the fashion industry, model and fashionista Yannick Konan shows us how to take on the boxy suiting of the era while bringing back sexy. The Jean Paul Gaultier suit is from a recent collection in collaboration with Y/Project exploring the quirks of each designer behind the respective brands.
Styled with a durag and cap, this brings the over-the-top swag of streetwear. Bringing it back to the future, Yannick gives the look modern sensibility with a pair of Margiela boots.
POPPY XABA
When planning to attend a pageant, the first thing on your mind might be traditional evening wear, but for Poppy it is all about breaking the rules. Her purple Loxion Kulca suit is the perfect mix of rule-breaking and sexy, featuring a colour pop with hot pink heels and an open top bucket hat. This is how you own it with logomania.
MINNIE DLAMINI
With her bold new blonde do, Minnie is proving to be an untouchable fashionista. While a dramatic beat and hairdo would elevate this look, she takes on a more subtle approach that allows Gert-Johan Coetzee’s beadwork to shine, especially with the corset that accentuates the fabric folds.
WORST
MINNIE DLAMINI
It becomes disappointing to see Minnie attend a basketball match in this confusing ensemble. Perhaps Gert Johan has never been shy to create casual looks with his signature drama in the mix, so it becomes a surprise that Minnie got this look for a casual affair.
She could have opted for the black corset from the Gert and Barbie collaboration with a simple tee and the pink high-waist pants from the same drop.
BOITY
Image: Ally Friedmann
The South Africa Style awards have never really been known for their accuracy when it comes to awarding fashion excellence, so when celebs hit the red carpet this past week, it was to be expected the theme or lack thereof would produce memorable moments.
Never one to miss an opportunity to wow audiences, Boity arrived in a high-slit gown that seems the best fit for a daring bride’s number rather than the recipient of a style award.
HALLE ROBINSON
Also an attendee of the South African Style Award announcements, Halle was another gown lover whose outfit says nothing about her groundbreaking award as “The Next Big Thing” in local fashion.
It lacks the innovation and perspective of her co-winner Lebo Molax, who has paved a new path for himself with his Boys in Heels event. It is just another ball gown with beading details and no special meaning for an innovative award winner.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:
Jo-Ann, Phupho, Naak Musiq: best and worst dressed celebs of the week
Connie, Letitia, Mpho Popps: best and worst dressed celebs of the week
Thuso, Lady X, Boity: best and worst dressed celebs of the week
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos