The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Porsha, Poppy, Minnie: Best and worst dressed celebs this week

From weddings to pageants, here are the stars who carried and fell this week

29 November 2022 - 14:56
Thango Ntwasa Columnist
Reality star and author Porsha Williams.
Reality star and author Porsha Williams.
Image: Prince Williams/Wireimage

The festive season is in full swing, which means it's time for fewer red carpets and a whole lot more parties.

Whose sequin dress outdid the rest and whose birthday suit should be laid to rest?

Here’s a look at this week’s best and worst celeb outfits.

BEST

PORSHA WILLIAMS

It is the union that has been on everyone’s lips. A hot topic from the start when they met on the set of Real Housewives of Atlanta to the colourful union they are celebrating with their three-day wedding.

When it came to the wedding dresses, reality TV star Porsha could not say no to all the best gowns, so she did the next best thing by picking them all.

The biggest standout is the red mermaid fit gown with dramatic fringed layers from Lakimmy topped with an okuku, a traditional headpiece featuring coral beads that matched the Nigerian accessories on her wrists.

Known for her love of all things glitz, one of Porsha’s other head-turning looks included a fairytale ball gown by Frida Xhoi & Xhei. Keeping to a royal theme, Porsha’s gown features breathtaking intricate details, with the embroidery and beading done by hand.

YANNICK KONAN

As the 2000s continues to be a dominant force taking over the fashion industry, model and fashionista Yannick Konan shows us how to take on the boxy suiting of the era while bringing back sexy. The Jean Paul Gaultier suit is from a recent collection in collaboration with Y/Project exploring the quirks of each designer behind the respective brands.

Styled with a durag and cap, this brings the over-the-top swag of streetwear. Bringing it back to the future, Yannick gives the look modern sensibility with a pair of Margiela boots.

POPPY XABA

When planning to attend a pageant, the first thing on your mind might be traditional evening wear, but for Poppy it is all about breaking the rules. Her purple Loxion Kulca suit is the perfect mix of rule-breaking and sexy, featuring a colour pop with hot pink heels and an open top bucket hat. This is how you own it with logomania.

MINNIE DLAMINI

With her bold new blonde do, Minnie is proving to be an untouchable fashionista. While a dramatic beat and hairdo would elevate this look, she takes on a more subtle approach that allows Gert-Johan Coetzee’s beadwork to shine, especially with the corset that accentuates the fabric folds. 

WORST

MINNIE DLAMINI

It becomes disappointing to see Minnie attend a basketball match in this confusing ensemble. Perhaps Gert Johan has never been shy to create casual looks with his signature drama in the mix, so it becomes a surprise that Minnie got this look for a casual affair.

She could have opted for the black corset from the Gert and Barbie collaboration with a simple tee and the pink high-waist pants from the same drop.

BOITY

Boity Thulo at the SA Style Awards.
Boity Thulo at the SA Style Awards.
Image: Ally Friedmann

The South Africa Style awards have never really been known for their accuracy when it comes to awarding fashion excellence, so when celebs hit the red carpet this past week, it was to be expected the theme or lack thereof would produce memorable moments.

Never one to miss an opportunity to wow audiences, Boity arrived in a high-slit gown that seems the best fit for a daring bride’s number rather than the recipient of a style award. 

HALLE ROBINSON

Also an attendee of the South African Style Award announcements, Halle was another gown lover whose outfit says nothing about her groundbreaking award as “The Next Big Thing” in local fashion.

It lacks the innovation and perspective of her co-winner Lebo Molax, who has paved a new path for himself with his Boys in Heels event. It is just another ball gown with beading details and no special meaning for an innovative award winner.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Jo-Ann, Phupho, Naak Musiq: best and worst dressed celebs of the week

This week, the titans of fashion made the best and worst list. Here is a look at which of our favourites lived to serve another day and the stars ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Connie, Letitia, Mpho Popps: best and worst dressed celebs of the week

It's the battle of the 'Black Panther' red carpets; see which stars rose above the rest and which were absolute shipwrecks.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Thuso, Lady X, Boity: best and worst dressed celebs of the week

See who was the belle of the ball and who needed a fairy godmother this past week.
Lifestyle
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Adidas investigates misconduct allegations against Kanye West Lifestyle
  2. 'Nobody has to travel more than 15 minutes to a tavern': Jerry Mofokeng wants a ... Lifestyle
  3. ASPASIA KARRAS | I'm swiping left on Tinder fishermen posting pics of their ... Lifestyle
  4. A chat with two female Rosebank restaurant stars, plus recipes Food
  5. Fashion for the future: Twyg awards breathe life into sustainable fashion Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Dancing parolee: Jacob Zuma dances, sits on 'throne' and cuts ribbon at ...
‘Robben Island is what comes out of the darkness’: Archbishop of Canterbury