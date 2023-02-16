“He Who Remains essentially wore pyjamas and slides — I was quite comfortable,” Majors said.
Jonathan Majors proves he is fit for latest Marvel movie costume
We speak to the star about the work that went into sliding into Kang's shoes
Image: Jay Maidment
As the release date of Marvel's Antman and the Wasp: Quantamania draws closer, fans of the franchise have been keen to see one of the most infamous villains take the spotlight, Kang.
While there has been a promise to bring back fan favourites such as Wolverine from the X-Men franchise, the upcoming sci-fi adventure will see Jonathan Majors take on the seemingly omnipresent bad boy of the comics.
Kang is geared up to possibly be the biggest threat the Marvel Comics Universe has encountered, with multiple versions of the villain — each more terrifying than the last.
Known as “He Who Remains” in his debut in the Loki series, time, it seems, is Kang’s secret weapon, and he intends to use his unique understanding of it to conquer worlds far beyond the “Quantum Realm”.
While fans are keen to see their favourite characters duke it out on screen, there is also much fanfare about how the costume departments will interpret the beloved costumes from the source material.
Image: Jay Maidment
“He Who Remains essentially wore pyjamas and slides — I was quite comfortable,” Majors said.
“Kang the Conqueror’s idea of combat [includes] all types of martial arts. He’s done it all. I studied Alvin Ailey’s Revelations — the dancers’ physicality [and] how they move. We were conscious of creating economy and beauty in how Kang moved and fought and existed.”
While Majors has shared on numerous accounts the gruelling process of maintaining his domineering build, he was especially focused on pleasing fandom by making sure he could give the formidable presence of Kang.
“I ran every day in costume around set [with] my music blaring. I was jumping rope constantly. All the sweat you see in the picture was from me — it was extremely physical and extremely taxing, but in the best way.”
The costuming also lends a hand in creating a lot of tension in scenes, including one that Majors notes will see the hero of the movie Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) face off with Kang with their costumes in a dishevelled state.
“There’s a moment where it is just mano a mano — Antman’s gear has been destroyed, so it’s Scott Lang vs Kang. Two humans fighting each other and using the energy of their own traumas and loves and grief to try to win the day.”
Antman and the Wasp: Quantamania will be in local cinemas on February 17.
