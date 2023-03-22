If we are to understand the significance of grey, we need to go back in time to another period of uncertainty. The 1940s were all about austerity. During World War 2, the clothing of the time was focused on the conservative palate of navy, black, beige and grey. Plaids and Ginghams were also very common because of the utilitarian production of clothing. Functional clothing in these colour stories could be purchased with ration coupons and, with men having to go to battle, women had to take responsibilities traditionally held by men.
That gave room for Dior to reintroduce femininity, but subsequently, if you look throughout history, in times of difficulty colour fades. It was the same in 2009 and it could be the warning we need to pay attention to.
While a colour being featured more prominently in a season is not uncommon (remember how Valentino Pink was everywhere), why does this one matter? During the pandemic, Vogue Runway released an article titled “The Lost Season”. Accompanying it were several collections from the autumn/winter menswear season which happens to be the first show after the great crash of 2008. Dries Van Noten, Comme Des Garçons, Thom Browne and Dior Homme all featured a lot of grey. If you are uncertain, Adam Tscorn of the LA Times at the time wrote, “If anyone was still unsure about the effect of the global economic meltdown on the designers showing here, the Prada show hammered the point home”.
Is fashion soft launching a recession?
A look at how the recent designer runways are predicting tough times ahead
Image: Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images
Has fashion noticed the uncertainty of the economic climate and providing a warning for what’s to come?
If you haven’t noticed, life has become hard lately. The cost of living has increased with media and consensus pointing to the price of everything going up. The biggest question on everyone’s mind is, are we in a recession? While many economists say no, for now, fashion has noted the circumstances and has responded to that intentionally, or unintentionally, as we wait for that volcano to erupt.
The Autumn Winter 2023 collections have all pointed in one direction. Besides the game of “Is it cake?” but with leather, there is a lot of grey. There have been grey coats, suits, skirts and dresses. In one day of shows, grey appeared in the Rokh, Sacai, Stella McCartney and Louis Vuitton Paris autumn/winter shows. In London, JW Anderson, Christopher Kane, Emilia Wickstead and Edward Crutchley were just a few of the attendees of this auspicious greyscale-themed event. The list goes on. This increased presence of the gloom-associated colour has to be more than a coincidence.
Image: Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images
Image: Matthew Horwood/BFC/Getty Images
Image: Photo by Karl Prouse/Catwalking/Getty Images
Image: Photo by Randy Brooke/WireImage
To say Prada AW09 Menswear had a lot of grey is an understatement. Moody as ever, Miuccia Prada states the message of this collection was “survival”.
With a clear absence of colour and studs on coats, shoes, pants, shirts and bags, she made sure we heard the message loud and clear. With leathers, nylons and hardware, all in this industrial cage-like show space, it was all about being tough. We find ourselves here in an eerily similar situation. With fashion changing its focus to survival and austerity, large trench coats, muted and heavy The need to buckle down and fight is all on our minds and being a South African makes this resonate more as we live in this arena called life.
I cannot attest to whether we are in a recession. I can only tell you what I see. What cannot be denied is that fashion is often a clear reflection and representation of the cultural landscape we are living in. It takes a snapshot of the societal temperature creating potential ways for us to communicate our psyche or how we want to be perceived individually and as a collective. Right now, there is a lot on everyone’s mind and a lot of that uncertainty is bubbling to the surface.
Ratsibe is a creative based in Johannesburg working as a stylist and fashion journalist.
