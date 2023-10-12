Synthetic fragrances are fast becoming a popular option, and this scent is proof of that. A unique, singular-note fragrance that smells like your own skin but better, it contains ambroxan, a synthetic molecule that’s a component of ambergris — one of the most sought-after perfumes ingredients. Escentric Molecules Molecule 02 100ml, R3,140
Step into the future with tech-savvy next generation scents
From tech-inspired bottle designs to synthetically crafted scent profiles, this is the new age of perfumery
Image: Supplied
PACO RABANNE
Get a hi-tech dose of fashion with this woody chypre scent that is a second reiteration of the Fame pillar and centres on the floral note of jasmine. It’s housed in the now-iconic robot bottle clad in the signature Paco Rabanne chain mail with an NFC chip that allows it to connect to your phone. Enjoy this intense and addictive scent profile with notes of pink pepper, bergamot, jasmine, incense, musk and sandalwood.
truworths.co.za
ISSEY MIYAKE
Image: Supplied
This clean, floral-musky scent uses technology to preserve nature with the creation of a solar lilac accord that mimics the scent of the lilac flower using green chemistry. This eliminates the need to physically harvest the blossoms, making it the perfect marriage between natural and synthetic ingredients with notes of almond milk accord, solar lilac accord and musk.
woolworths.co.za
Image: Supplied
OFF-WHITE
An ode to creativity and self- expression, this airy scent, part of the Off-White Paperwork four-piece fragrance collection, is as next-generation as it gets. Created by the late Virgil Abloh in collaboration with perfumer Alexis Dadier, the genderless and industriallyinspired Solution No.1 fragrance has a unique accord that captures the imagined scent of sand and its airiness with notes of ho wood, sand accord, vetiver and patchouli.
skins.co.za
ESCENTRIC MOLECULES
Synthetic fragrances are fast becoming a popular option, and this scent is proof of that. A unique, singular-note fragrance that smells like your own skin but better, it contains ambroxan, a synthetic molecule that’s a component of ambergris — one of the most sought-after perfumes ingredients. Escentric Molecules Molecule 02 100ml, R3,140
MAISON FRANCIS KURKDJIAN
Who would have thought that you could bottle the scent of laundromats in New York? Maison Francis Kurkdjian did and the 724 scent instantly transports and captivates with its musky-floral profile. With the addition of man-made molecules called aldehydes, the scent is given an airy, slightly metallic accord with notes of bergamot, jasmine absolute, sweet pea, sandalwood and musk.
skins.co.za
Image: Supplied
