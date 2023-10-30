The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

ISUZU X | The Edit Man: Combine comfort and style on your next road trip

To celebrate Isuzu's collaboration with SA Fashion Week, we take a look at the stylish and sophisticated mu-X 3.0

23 October 2023 - 15:33 By Staff Reporter
The new Isuzu mu-X.
Image: Steve Tanchel/Red Hot Ops

The stylish, comfortable and spacious Isuzu mu-X seven-seater sport-utility vehicle (SUV) range has been updated and expanded, making it more appealing than ever. With design upgrades that give the mu-X a more upmarket edge, the 3.0-litre line-up has been bolstered with a new four-wheel drive version of the popular high-spec 3.0 LSE, as well as a new, value-orientated 1.9 LS model.

The mu-X's flexible cabin has also received several styling and functional enhancements. Door and instrument panel embellishments echo the dark Magnetite accents featured on the exterior, giving the interior an even more exclusive ambience.

Leather seats are now standard across the range and incorporate eight-way power adjustment and manual lumber support for the driver, with four-way power adjustment for the front passenger. The seat cushions have also been revised to improve comfort and support, while heel mats provide greater durability and wear resistance in the front floor areas.

To aid parking and overall manoeuvrability in tight spaces, the LS models gain front and rear parking sensors. On the LSE, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror is standard, with paddle shifters mounted on the steering wheel, giving the driver fingertip control of the six-speed automatic gearbox.

The LSE and Onyx boast remote-start functionality, allowing drivers to fire up the vehicles remotely from the key. This is a great feature that makes it possible to precool the cabin on hot summer days or warm the interior in winter.

We look at the Isuzu mu-X 3.0 as the most stylish road-trip companion.

