Bar Code
Cape Town's Piano Bar is a delightful jumble posing as a swish boozer
You can kick back and enjoy live music most nights of the week at this watering hole, writes Andrew Donaldson
De Waterkant is, of course, a very chi-chi part of Cape Town, all tiny streets and chintzified terraced houses that were once working class but are now anything but. We were expecting much the same at the Piano Bar when we swung by to while away an hour or two before taking on the traffic.
Silly us: the place is a delightful and rather cosy jumble of rooms posing as an elegant and swish boozer. In other words, there's a friendly village local behind that aloof exterior. What you get is a wraparound terrace which would be ideal for people-watching in the warmer months but is a bit hardcore now that the chill is upon us.
Inside, there's a fireplace in the bar area. Seats near the hearth are greatly coveted, so it's a case of getting here early. The piano lounge alongside is perhaps less comfortable, but it is here that much of the action takes place.
Clearly styled on the old jazz and R&B clubs of post-war Chicago and New York, but with a local touch (portraits of Hugh Masekela, Jonathan Butler, Miriam Makeba and Abdullah Ibrahim share space on the dark-grey walls with Ray Charles), the Piano Bar is that rare thing in punctilious present-day Cape Town: a watering hole where you can kick back and enjoy live music most nights of the week.
Drinks-wise, there are all the usual craft beers and an ever-changing selection of wines from smaller, perhaps lesser known wineries on offer. Regarding the latter, it's best to ignore the menus, and check the walls where they chalk up the latest arrivals.
The cocktails tend to be dressed up and on the pricey side - basil and clove infusions with elderberry thrown in for good measure and whatever - but look out for the two-for-one specials.
Happy hours are from 4pm to 6pm. There is a cover charge, depending on who's performing.
• Vist: Piano Bar, 47 Napier Street, De Waterkant. Call 021-418-1096. Mondays to Saturdays 12.30pm until late, Sundays 12.30pm to 11pm.
• This article was originally published in The Times.
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP