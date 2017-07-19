Cape Town's Piano Bar is a delightful jumble posing as a swish boozer

De Waterkant is, of course, a very chi-chi part of Cape Town, all tiny streets and chintzified terraced houses that were once working class but are now anything but. We were expecting much the same at the Piano Bar when we swung by to while away an hour or two before taking on the traffic.

Silly us: the place is a delightful and rather cosy jumble of rooms posing as an elegant and swish boozer. In other words, there's a friendly village local behind that aloof exterior. What you get is a wraparound terrace which would be ideal for people-watching in the warmer months but is a bit hardcore now that the chill is upon us.

Inside, there's a fireplace in the bar area. Seats near the hearth are greatly coveted, so it's a case of getting here early. The piano lounge alongside is perhaps less comfortable, but it is here that much of the action takes place.