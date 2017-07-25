RECIPE: Crispy deep-fried amasi chicken

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

8 free-range drumsticks, skin slashed

Salt

500ml amasi (or buttermilk)

120g (1 cup) cake flour

2.5ml (½ tsp) white pepper

Oil for deep-frying

Lemon wedges, to serve

Method:

1) Rub chicken liberally with the salt. Put in a container which is a snug fit, coat evenly with amasi and leave for anything from an hour to overnight.

2) Heat the oil in a deep pot or deep-fryer to about 160°C. (Preheat the oil to moderately bubbly - too high and the chicken will brown before it's cooked through.)

3) In a packet, shake together the flour and pepper. Knock excess amazi off the drumsticks then put them into the bag with the flour-pepper mix. Shake well to coat evenly. Knock off excess flour.

4) Fry the chicken in batches; don't overcrowd the pan and cook a few pieces at a time. Keep fried chicken in a low oven while completing the frying. Serve immediately lemon wedges to squeeze over.